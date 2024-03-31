Kaduna APC Suspends Women Leader for Criticizing Governor's Debt Complaints

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has taken disciplinary action against its Women Leader, Maryam Suleiman, following her public criticism of Governor Uba Sani's announcement concerning the state's inherited debt. The controversy stems from Sani's disclosure of a significant debt load taken on from former Governor Nasir El-Rufai's administration, sparking a heated debate within the party ranks.

Root of the Controversy

At a recent town hall meeting, Governor Uba Sani lamented the financial challenges facing Kaduna State, attributing them to a hefty debt of $587 million, N85 billion, and N115 billion in contractual liabilities left by his predecessor. This revelation did not sit well with Maryam Suleiman, the APC Women Leader, who took to social media to voice her discontent. In a widely shared video, Suleiman criticized the governor for blaming the state's fiscal woes on El-Rufai, accusing him of mismanagement and failure to take responsibility for his administration's shortcomings.

Party's Response to Dissent

In response to Suleiman's public outburst, the APC's Badarawa/Malali ward executive committee in Kaduna North Local Government Area issued a suspension notice on March 31, accusing her of gross misconduct. The notice highlighted her actions as tarnishing the governor's reputation and orchestrating an attack on the governor's political adviser, Manzo Maigari, allegedly with the help of thugs. Citing a violation of Article 21(2)(v) of the APC constitution, the party declared Suleiman's suspension as indefinite, pending a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Implications for Kaduna State Politics

This internal party conflict highlights the challenges of governance and party cohesion in the face of financial strain. The public airing of grievances by a high-ranking party official against the sitting governor underscores the tensions that can arise when managing the legacy of past administrations. As the APC in Kaduna navigates this turbulent period, the focus remains on how it will reconcile internal disputes and address the state's pressing economic challenges without further fracturing its unity.

As Kaduna State grapples with its debt legacy, the fallout from Suleiman's suspension serves as a reminder of the delicate balance political parties must maintain between dissent and discipline. The episode not only reflects the personal and political dynamics within the APC but also sets the stage for how the party intends to approach governance and leadership disputes in the future. With the eyes of Kaduna's citizens and the nation on them, the actions of the APC leadership and Governor Sani in the coming weeks will be pivotal in shaping the state's political landscape.