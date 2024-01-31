In a significant diplomatic move, the Afghanistan's Regional Cooperation Initiative conference was concluded in Kabul, with eleven regional countries including Russia, Pakistan, Iran, India, China, and Indonesia making their presence felt. The closed-door meeting, presided over by the Islamic Emirate, did not address the contentious issue of forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan. This revelation comes directly from the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, Zabiullah Mujahid, and contradicts earlier statements made by Russia’s special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.

Defining the Government's Nature

As per Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate has a clear stance on the nature of Afghanistan's government, considering it a domestic matter and one that should not be influenced by external countries. In doing so, the conference has highlighted a deep-seated desire within Afghanistan for respect of its government and its developmental choices. This resonates with the Islamic Emirate's intention to engage and cooperate with regional countries based on mutual interest and mutual respect.

Regional Cohesion and Security Concerns

The outcomes of the conference are expected to bolster regional solidarity and tackle shared security threats. This is, indeed, a significant development, considering the regional and international consensus on the need for intra-Afghan talks and a realistic representation of Afghanistan's situation in upcoming international meetings such as the UN's next month meeting about Afghanistan.

India's Role and Upcoming UN Meeting

The conference also saw India, along with special envoys from Russia and China, participating in this regional conference organized by the Taliban government in Afghanistan. This is noteworthy in the backdrop of the opposition to the appointment of a UN special envoy for Afghanistan and the upcoming meeting of special envoys from regional countries and international organizations in Doha. The Taliban have reiterated their opposition to the appointment of a UN special envoy, emphasizing the need for mutual respect and engagement with international stakeholders.

In conclusion, the Kabul Conference on Afghanistan’s Regional Cooperation Initiative marked a significant step in establishing a region-centric narrative for positive engagement with regional countries, economic development, and regional security. The challenge that remains is the formation of an inclusive government, a matter that continues to be a subject of intense debate and scrutiny.