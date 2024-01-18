Kabilla Advises NPP Aspirants on Responsible Campaigning Ahead of Primaries

James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly known as "Kabilla," has issued a note of caution to parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the party's impending primaries. Scheduled for January 27, these primaries target constituencies that currently house incumbent Members of Parliament. This is part of the party's strategic process to select robust candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary elections on December 7.

NPP's Bid for Parliamentary Majority

The NPP's primary aim is to clutch a majority of parliamentary seats, thus preventing a recurrence of the 2020 elections scene where parliamentary representation was equally divided. This split posed a challenge to the party's ability to smoothly implement its policies, hence the heightened emphasis on winning more seats in the forthcoming elections.

Offering his guidance on Peace FM's morning show, "Kokrokoo," Kabilla, who previously held the General Secretary position of the Convention People's Party, advised the aspirants to exercise prudence in their statements. He underscored the importance of considering the lasting impact of their words, urging them to avoid making claims or promises they cannot uphold beyond the election period. This advice, he believes, will not only promote responsible campaigning but also ensure aspirants maintain a high level of integrity and accountability in their electoral promises.

Responsible Campaigning: A Path to Trust

Beyond the immediate political strategies, Kabilla's advice throws light on the broader implications of responsible campaigning. It subtly underlines the necessity for politicians to build trust with their constituents by being consistent with their promises both during and after the campaign period. It's a call to elevate politics from mere rhetoric to a realm of trust and responsibility, potentially enhancing the quality of political discourse and governance in the long run.