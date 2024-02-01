Kabila Calls for Transparency in Election Date Change

In a compelling appeal for transparency and foresight, Dr. James Kwabena Bomfeh, known popularly as 'Kabila', has urged Ghana's Electoral Commission to release a comprehensive roadmap detailing the amendment process for changing the country's election date. The proposed shift, from December 7 to a Tuesday in November, is a matter of national interest and requires a clear action plan for successful implementation.
Transparency in Amendment Process
Kabila, the Editor of the National Forum newspaper, made his appeal during an appearance on Peace FM's popular morning show, 'Kokrokoo'. He advocated for a decisive and transparent process, highlighting the need for the Electoral Commission to publish a definitive timeline. This would ensure the electorate is well-informed and the process aligns with Ghana's parliamentary calendar.
A Shift Supported, but with Reservations
The National Democratic Congress (NDC), currently in opposition, had initially kickstarted the amendment in 2016. Despite being supportive of the new election date, the NDC prefers to see it implemented in the 2028 elections, rather than in 2024. Former President John Mahama has expressed concerns that rushing the changes could potentially lead to chaos and disruption, hence the need for caution.
The Call for a Clear Roadmap
Kabila emphasized the necessity of clear communication and transparency in the amendment process. He urged the Electoral Commission to begin work on the changes this year, stressing the importance of a detailed timetable for planning purposes. The roadmap would help prevent any potential pitfalls and ensure a smooth transition to the new election date, safeguarding Ghana's democratic process.