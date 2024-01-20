K T Rama Rao Calls on Telangana to Withhold Electricity Payments Until Congress Fulfills Promise

K T Rama Rao, the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has rallied the people of Telangana, urging them not to pay their electricity bills until the Congress government fulfills its promise to provide free electricity under the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme. This call to action comes in response to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's Assembly election campaign pledge that Congress, once in power, would cover the electricity bills, a promise he claimed was backed by Sonia Gandhi.

Rama Rao's Response to Chief Minister's Promise

Rama Rao suggested a bold tactic to the public: if officials demand payment for electricity bills, they should be answered with Reddy's video statement, a reminder of the government's yet-to-be-fulfilled promise. This call to action is part of Rama Rao's broader strategy to galvanize BRS leaders in Hyderabad and Secunderabad ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

BRS Advocacy for Execution of Congress' Election Promises

The Working President emphasized his party's commitment to advocating for the execution of election promises made by Congress. This includes the provision of 200 units of free electricity and the disbursement of Rs 2,500 to each woman under the 'Maha Lakshmi' scheme. Rama Rao, however, is not just an advocate but also a critic of the Congress.

Rama Rao's Criticism of Chief Minister Reddy's Comments

Rama Rao criticized Reddy's comments made during a visit to the UK, where Reddy boldly stated that the BRS would be defeated in the parliamentary elections. He further accused Reddy of having affiliations with the BJP, citing Reddy's past association with the ABVP, and proposed a potential post-election coalition between Congress and BJP in Telangana. Rama Rao also drew attention to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Adani, contrasting it with Reddy's interactions with Adani at the Davos WEF meeting.

Position of BRS regarding alliance with BJP

Highlighting his party's stance, Rama Rao, who is also the son of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, made it clear that there would be no alliance between the BRS and BJP. He questioned the contributions of Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy to the state of Telangana, thereby highlighting the party's commitment to holding not just Congress but all political entities accountable for their promises and actions.