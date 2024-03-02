K. Marigowda Appointed MUDA Chairman, Vows Major Housing Push in Mysuru

Senior Congress leader K. Marigowda took charge as the new Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a ceremony filled with support and anticipation for the future. His appointment comes with commitments to address housing shortages and improve urban infrastructure, under the guidance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

New Leadership, New Directions

K. Marigowda, a longtime ally of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, began his tenure at MUDA with a traditional puja and support from a large number of followers. In his new role, Marigowda aims to tackle the city's housing crisis head-on, announcing plans to construct 25,000 houses for the economically weaker sections and the middle class. This move is seen not only as a step towards addressing the acute housing shortage but also as an effort to strengthen the social fabric of Mysuru.

Combating Encroachments and Enhancing Infrastructure

Marigowda has pledged to take stringent measures against the encroachment of public lands and to prioritize the protection of MUDA properties. He highlighted the issues of lake and canal encroachments and has promised swift action to reclaim these areas. Furthermore, Marigowda's vision for MUDA extends beyond land management; he emphasized the development of the city's infrastructure, including the construction of overbridges on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and improving site amenities, which will benefit all sections of the society.

A Collaborative Approach to Urban Development

Understanding the challenges of inter-departmental coordination, Marigowda is set on improving communication and cooperation among various departments to streamline processes and enhance efficiency. His long-standing association with the Chief Minister since 1983 is seen as a boon for Mysuru, as it promises a unified approach to making the city a model urban area. The involvement of city and rural Congress leaders in the ceremony underscores the political support Marigowda enjoys, which is crucial for implementing his ambitious agenda.

As Mysuru stands on the brink of significant urban development under Marigowda's leadership, the city's residents are hopeful for a future where housing is accessible to all, and the urban landscape is more functional and aesthetically pleasing. Only time will tell how these plans will materialize, but the new chairman's commitment to transparency and public welfare has certainly set a positive tone for his tenure.