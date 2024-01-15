Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims

As the five-year mark of the Windrush scandal compensation scheme’s inception approaches, the Justice4Windrush campaign, bolstered by prominent figures such as Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Annie Lennox, is rallying for expedited payouts to victims. The Windrush scandal, which came to light in 2018, saw British citizens of Caribbean descent wrongly denied access to healthcare and benefits, and threatened with deportation. However, by November, the Home Office reported that only 17.2% of the 5,923 claimants who had final decisions, received compensation, amounting to just over £75 million.

Justice4Windrush Campaign’s Call to Action

The campaign has voiced criticism over the sluggish processing of claims and has dispatched an open letter to both the Prime Minister and the Labour leader. The letter implores the political leaders to incorporate promises of full compensation in their election manifestos. Furthermore, the campaign is advocating for the transfer of the compensation scheme’s management from the Home Office to an independent body. This move is expected to eliminate potential conflicts of interest and enhance efficiency.

High-Profile Support Amidst Institutional Racism Allegations

Among the campaign’s high-profile supporters are singer Annie Lennox, actor Colin McFarlane, actress Hannah Waddingham, and television presenter Jay Blades. Colin McFarlane, leading the new group, underscored the effects of institutional racism and the hostile environment policy on the Windrush generation, calling for justice. The campaign also noted that over 40 claimants have died before receiving their rightful compensation and is campaigning for a lower burden of proof and legal aid for the claimants.

Home Office’s Response

Contrary to these demands, the Home Office maintains that relocating the scheme could interrupt claim processing and postpone payments. However, the department affirms its commitment to rectifying the issue and continues to encourage eligible individuals to apply for compensation. This response highlights the department’s recognition of the wrongs inflicted by the Windrush scandal and its ongoing effort to ensure those affected receive the reparations they deserve.