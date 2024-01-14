en English
Elections

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi and Deputy Hajat Aisha Luebga Reappointed at Uganda’s Electoral Commission

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi and Deputy Hajat Aisha Luebga Reappointed at Uganda’s Electoral Commission

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi and deputy Hajat Aisha Luebga have been reinstated in their roles at the Electoral Commission of Uganda for a second tenure of seven years. The official announcement was made by President Yoweri Museveni through a letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament on January 5th. This marks a period of stability and continuity in the leadership of the institution in charge of overseeing and administering elections in Uganda.

Continuity in Leadership

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi has been at the helm of the Electoral Commission as the chairperson while Hajat Aisha Luebga has ably supported him in the capacity of the deputy chairperson. Their combined leadership has contributed to the electoral processes in the country, shaping and guiding the democratic exercise over the years. Their reappointment signifies the trust placed in their capabilities and the expectation for them to continue leading the electoral processes with integrity and commitment.

Impact on Upcoming Elections

The renewal of terms for the top officials at the Electoral Commission will have significant implications on the electoral processes and any upcoming elections. Both Justice Byabakama Mugenyi and deputy Luebga have the experience and the know-how to navigate electoral challenges and shape electoral policies that are in sync with Uganda’s democratic aspirations. Their leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that the electoral process is smooth, free, and fair.

Opposition to the Reappointment

Despite the reappointment, the decision has not been without controversy. City lawyer Male Hassan Mabirizi has expressed his opposition, outlining his reasons for rejecting the entire commission. He has raised constitutional and ethical concerns about the qualifications and integrity of the commissioners, a claim which is yet to be thoroughly examined and addressed.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

