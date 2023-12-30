en English
Courts & Law

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Unveils Intricacies of the Collegium System

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:35 am EST
Retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in a candid interview with Moneycontrol, shed light on the intricacies of the collegium system – a method unique to the Indian judiciary for appointing and transferring judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts. This system, born out of Supreme Court judgments rather than an act of Parliament or a constitutional provision, involves the Chief Justice of India and the four senior-most judges making recommendations to the government.

(Read Also: Hope Emerges for Indian Navy Veterans as Death Sentences Commuted in Qatar)

Collegium System: A Law of the Land

Justice Kaul emphasized that the collegium system, despite being criticized for its lack of transparency, is the law of the land and should be implemented as is. He pointed out that the political establishment is yet to fully accept the Supreme Court’s striking down of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act. This, he shared, leads to complications in the functioning of the collegium system and fuels friction between the judiciary and political circles.

A Delicate Balance: Independence vs Control

At the heart of the matter lies a delicate balance – the government’s desire for a more substantial role in the selection of judges versus the judiciary’s stand on preserving its independence. Noting this conflict, Justice Kaul advocated for a formal exchange of views on judicial appointments to ensure transparency and record objections, thus strengthening the collegium system.

(Read Also: CESC Ltd to Raise Rs 100 Crore from Axis Bank through NCDs)

The Implications on Judicial Health

Justice Kaul also brought to attention the issue of pending appointments and the delayed disposal of cases. He expressed concern over the reluctance of capable lawyers to opt for judgeship due to uncertainties in the appointment process. According to him, addressing these issues is paramount for the health of the judiciary, for only then can it continue to function as a pillar of democracy.

Courts & Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

