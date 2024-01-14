Justice Peter Lifu Odo Transferred to Abuja Division of Federal High Court

In a significant reshuffle within the Federal High Court, Justice Peter Lifu Odo has been reassigned from the Lagos division to the Abuja division.

This move comes to fill the vacancy left by Justice A.R. Mohammed, who recently ascended to the prestigious Court of Appeal, occupying the Sharia slot.

The transfer of Justice Lifu, as declared in a notice dated January 11, 2023, has taken immediate effect, rippling through the corridors of Nigeria's legal realm.

Justice Lifu's Noteworthy Rulings

Justice Lifu has been in the limelight for several landmark rulings in the past year. On March 21, in a significant blow to the Federal Government, he dismissed a suit that sought the recovery and forfeiture of over N70 trillion reportedly concealed in 29 bank accounts by leading government officials.

The dismissal was on the grounds of 'lack of diligent prosecution.' This ruling stirred considerable attention, shedding light on the intricate interplay of power, money, and justice.