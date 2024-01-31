Justice Minister Mike Freer to Retire Amid Mounting Death Threats

Justice Minister Mike Freer, the seasoned Conservative MP, has declared his departure from frontline politics in the face of escalating death threats and intimidation, a decision set against the backdrop of his pro-Israel stance. His move to retire comes in the wake of repeated threatening episodes, the most heinous being an arson attack on his constituency office in December. As a potential target of terrorist Ali Harbi Ali, the murderer of fellow Conservative MP Sir David Amess, Freer's relief at escaping a similar fate is palpable.

Decade of Intimidation Culminates in Retirement

The 63-year-old MP's decision to step off the political battlefield is a culmination of over a decade of intimidation. The narrow escape from a face-off with terrorist Ali Harbi Ali and the subsequent advice from police to don a stab vest at public events in his constituency have led to this critical juncture. The arson attack on his office was the final blow that triggered his decision to retire.

Implications of Freer's Departure

Freer's exit raises pressing questions about the safety of MPs and rekindles the debate on the adverse impact of social media on public life. His staunch views on Israel and unwavering support for the Jewish community have, he believes, made him a target of anti-Semites.

Personal Life in the Crosshairs

Freer, representing Finchley and Golders Green, disclosed that his life and that of his husband, Angelo, have been heavily overshadowed by the death threats and arson attack. His husband's heightened anxiety about their safety and the unbearable stress these events have inflicted on their personal lives have played a significant part in his decision to retire. He emphasized that, without the backing of their spouse and wider family, no MP can function effectively.