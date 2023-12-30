Justice Kaul Sheds Light on India’s Judicial Appointments System

In a compelling dialogue about the judiciary’s appointment process in India, retired Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul opens up on the intricacies of the Collegium system and the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC). The former justice, who was a vital part of the Collegium for over 18 months, provided insightful perspectives on the ongoing debate about the efficacy and transparency of the judicial appointment procedures.

Collegium System vs. NJAC

The Collegium system, a product of Supreme Court judgments, involves the Chief Justice of India and the four senior-most judges making recommendations for judicial appointments. The government has the liberty to either accept these recommendations or return them for reconsideration. The NJAC, a concept proposed in 2014 by the Union Government, was viewed as an alternative to the Collegium system. This system sought to include members from the judiciary, the law minister, and civil society in the appointment process. However, the apex court struck down the NJAC Act in 2015, deeming it detrimental to judicial independence.

Justice Kaul’s Perspective

Justice Kaul acknowledges that no system is perfect, including the Collegium system. He asserts that it has been subject to criticism, primarily for its perceived lack of transparency. In his view, a formal exchange of perspectives between the government and the Collegium on judicial candidates could be the key to ensuring transparency and recording objections. He also voices his concern over the hesitation of bright legal minds to venture into judgeship due to the uncertainties in the appointment process.

The Impact of Delayed Recommendations

Justice Kaul expresses concern over the consequences of delayed Collegium recommendations on the seniority of judges. He emphasizes the importance of expeditious appointments for the smooth functioning of the judiciary and the delivery of justice. His critical observations highlight the need for a more transparent and efficient system of judicial appointments in India, a subject that calls for comprehensive deliberation and reform.

