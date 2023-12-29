Justice Kaul Advocates Forward-Looking Approach on Article 370 Abrogation

In an exclusive interview, Justice (Retd) SK Kaul, a prominent figure in the Indian judicial community, shared his insights on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. His comments come in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the abrogation of the contentious Article, a decision which has elicited an array of responses across the nation.

Unveiling the Legal Perspective

Justice Kaul was part of the constitution bench that delivered the historic verdict on Article 370. He stated that the unanimous decision by the five judges reflects their consensus that the removal of Article 370 was in accordance with the law. The key issues deliberated by the bench revolved around the temporary nature of Article 370 and the legality of the procedure followed by the Centre for its removal.

A Call for Forward-Looking Approach

Justice Kaul asserted the need for the region and its people to acknowledge the past wrongdoings in Kashmir and take strides towards progress. His advocacy for a forward-looking approach suggests a departure from the entangled historical and political complexities associated with Article 370. His viewpoint, thus, becomes significant as it mirrors a perspective within the judicial community regarding one of India’s most substantial constitutional shifts in recent history.

Implications and Reactions

The Supreme Court upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, while also directing the restoration of statehood at the earliest. This verdict has sparked diverse reactions, with some parties like the Awami National Conference (ANC) considering filing a review petition. The ANC leader expressed hope that those who believe in history and the constitution will stand together in this legal battle, highlighting the ongoing debate and resistance surrounding the issue.