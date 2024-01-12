Justice G. Barry Anderson’s Retirement to Result in All-DFL Appointed Minnesota Supreme Court

After a distinguished service spanning nearly two decades, Associate Justice G. Barry Anderson of the Minnesota Supreme Court is set to retire on May 10, 2023. Appointed by Republican Governor Tim Pawlenty in October 2004, Justice Anderson’s retirement hails the end of an era, as he is the last standing Republican appointee on the court. His departure paves the way for an all-Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) appointed court, marking a substantial shift in the state’s highest judicial body.

Advancing the DFL Influence on Judiciary

Justice Anderson’s retirement offers Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a DFL member, the opportunity to appoint a replacement. This will be Walz’s third appointment to the Supreme Court following the appointments of Justices Karl Procaccini in 2021 and Gordon Moore in 2020. With this forthcoming appointment, Governor Walz will further solidify the DFL’s influence over Minnesota’s judiciary.

Continued DFL Dominance since 2011

The DFL has held the governor’s office continuously since 2011. The current justices, Margaret Chutich, Anne McKeig, and Paul Thissen, were appointed by DFL Governor Mark Dayton. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, also a Pawlenty appointee, retired last year and was succeeded by Natalie Hudson, another Dayton appointee. The upcoming appointment by Governor Walz signals the continuation of a trend of DFL dominance in the state’s judiciary.

Nonpartisan Roles and Six-year Terms

Despite the political leanings of their appointing governors, the justices of the Minnesota Supreme Court serve nonpartisan roles. They are elected by the public and serve six-year terms. Justice Anderson’s retirement, therefore, underscores the significance of the governor’s role in shaping the state’s judiciary, even if indirectly, through these appointments.