Justice for the Victims: Eusebio Torres Stands Trial for Crimes Against Humanity

Eusebio Torres, a former Paraguayan policeman, stands trial for his alleged crimes against humanity during General Alfredo Stroessner's dictatorship. As the trial commenced on February 9, 2023, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for justice to be served.

Torture and Terror: The Legacy of Eusebio Torres

From 1954 to 1989, Torres is accused of inflicting unspeakable brutality on countless individuals during Stroessner's regime. The victims testify to horrific acts of torture, including whipping, electrocution, and asphyxiation. These brutal methods were often employed for extended periods, leaving indelible scars on the victims' bodies and minds.

Long Overdue Justice: The Casco Brothers' Crusade

Despite his heinous crimes, Torres has managed to evade punishment for decades, thanks to his connections. However, the tide began to turn in 2011 when the Casco brothers filed charges against him. Their relentless pursuit of justice has led to this historic trial, which now sees Torres facing around 20 charges.

Calls for Accountability: Torres' Government Pension and the Victims' Plight

In a cruel twist of irony, Torres continues to receive a government pension, even as his victims struggle to rebuild their lives. Among them are Guillermina Kanonnikoff and Constantino Coronel, who were subjected to torture in front of their young children. As the trial unfolds, they, along with many others, hope that Torres will finally be held accountable for his actions.

The trial of Eusebio Torres represents a significant step towards justice for the victims of General Stroessner's regime. The testimonies of brutal torture methods and the ongoing calls for accountability serve as a stark reminder of the atrocities committed during those dark times. As Torres faces the consequences of his alleged crimes against humanity, the world watches, hoping that justice will prevail.

