Law

Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as ‘Best’ of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Justice Clarence Thomas, widely known for his consistent originalist judicial philosophy, is being hailed as the best among the 116 justices to have served on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to an advocate from the Federalist Society. The supporter’s bold assertion is anchored in the belief that Thomas’s methodological rigor, the quality of his opinions, and his imperviousness to public opinion set him apart from his contemporaries.

Justice Thomas: A Beacon of Consistency

Notably, Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinions are meticulously crafted, anchored in the constitution’s original intent, and are not swayed by public opinion or the prospect of personal gain. This robustness in judicial approach stands in stark contrast to other justices, who, as the Federalist Society advocate critiques, fail to demonstrate true originalism or are susceptible to public sentiment – a phenomenon coined as the ‘Linda Greenhouse effect.’

Salaries and the Judiciary

The advocate further brings into focus the issue of salary adjustments for justices, which has not seen a revision since 1969. This stagnation, they argue, has curtailed the ability of less affluent individuals to serve comfortably on the Court. A rectification in the form of higher salaries could usher in a more diverse judiciary, allowing for a broader spectrum of perspectives to adjudicate on matters of national importance.

The Life and Virtues of Clarence Thomas

Justice Clarence Thomas’s life, according to the advocate, exemplifies classical and Christian virtues such as courage, temperance, justice, and prudence. This moral fiber is said to have earned him popularity among both members of the Federalist Society and Supreme Court staff. His critics, however, have taken issue with his failure to disclose gifts, an act that the advocate defends by arguing that Congress lacks the power to mandate justices to disclose such information. It is further noted that Thomas was advised by his colleagues not to fret over the disclosure of certain types of gifts.

Recent Calls for Recusal

Despite the advocate’s defense, Justice Thomas has recently faced calls, particularly from the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, to recuse himself from upcoming cases concerning Donald Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 election ballots. This request stems from Thomas’s wife’s involvement in the attempted coup on January 6, 2021. Furthermore, Thomas may also be urged to step aside from another potential high-profile case involving Trump’s claim to immunity from crimes committed during his tenure in office.

Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

