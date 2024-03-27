Justice Chelameswar Urges Electorate to Combat Election Money Power Abuse for Democracy's Sake

At a roundtable in Vijayawada, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, a former Supreme Court judge, voiced a pressing concern over the influence of money in elections and its threat to democracy. Addressing an audience at the event organized by Citizens for Democracy on March 27, 2024, he sternly emphasized the critical role of the electorate in maintaining the sanctity of the democratic process. Chelameswar's call to action highlighted the need for voters to exercise their rights wisely to combat the growing menace of money power in politics and ensure the protection of democratic values and institutions.

Understanding the Threat to Democracy

Justice Chelameswar delved into the historical evolution of the right to vote in India, tracing its journey from being perceived as a mere statutory right to being recognized for its constitutional significance. He expressed concern over the alarming trend of candidates spending exorbitant amounts to secure electoral victory, only to recover the costs through questionable means once in power. Such practices, he warned, not only undermine the essence of democracy but also pose a risk of leading to authoritarian governance should these trends continue unchecked. The former justice stressed the importance of the electorate's responsibility in thwarting these attempts to vitiate the democratic process.

Role of the Electorate in Safeguarding Democracy

Justice Chelameswar's address to the audience underscored the power of the vote as a tool for change. He urged voters to exercise their franchise judiciously, selecting candidates who truly deserve to represent the people in legislative bodies. By doing so, citizens can play a pivotal role in preserving democracy and ensuring that future generations inherit a political system that is both dignified and respectful of its foundational principles. His message was clear: democracy must be protected through eternal vigilance, and it is the duty of every voter to contribute to this cause.

Supporting Voices and Future Implications

The roundtable saw the participation of prominent figures including CfD president G. Bhavani Prasad, and other notable personalities from various spheres who echoed Justice Chelameswar's sentiments. The collective voice at the event was a strong reminder of the power of informed and conscientious voting. As the dialogue concluded, the discussion shifted towards the broader implications of these challenges for India's democracy. The consensus was that the fight against the misuse of money in elections is not just about the present but about preserving democratic integrity for the future.

As the event wrapped up, the message was clear: the safeguarding of democracy against the corrupting influence of money in elections is a collective responsibility. Justice Chelameswar's call to action serves as a timely reminder of the power of the electorate to effect change and protect the core values of democracy. The path ahead is challenging, but with vigilance and active participation, the electorate can help ensure that democracy in India thrives, free from the shackles of money power.