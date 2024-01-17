Justice Earls Drops Lawsuit as NC Commission Halts Bias Investigation

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, a prominent Democrat and the only Black judge on the seven-member court, recently ended her lawsuit against the state's Judicial Standards Commission, a body dominated by Republicans. She took this step after the Commission discontinued its investigation into her public remarks concerning the lack of diversity within the judiciary and the existence of political bias among the justices.

Advertisment

The Judicial Standards Commission had been scrutinizing Justice Earls for her comments on the dearth of court clerks and attorneys from racial minority groups and the potential influence of implicit bias on female advocates during oral arguments. She expressed these views during an interview with a legal affairs news website. Earls, who has consistently opposed key rulings issued by Republicans on the court since 2018, argued that the Commission's probe was infringing on her free speech rights and duties as a justice.

The Closure of the Case and Implications

The Commission eventually dismissed the complaint against Earls without recommending any disciplinary action. This outcome led Earls to drop her First Amendment lawsuit. However, she is now seeking pre-approval for her future public statements to prevent similar conflicts. Despite the closure of the investigation, the Commission's actions against Earls have sparked debates over the enforcement of judicial ethics, particularly in light of the Republican legislators' increasing influence over the Commission.

Critics argue that the Commission, under the control of Republicans, is using its power to target Democratic judges and overlook potential ethical breaches by its own party members. A case in point is that of Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican, who has made political donations in clear violation of judicial ethics rules, yet has escaped disciplinary action. Such actions have led to allegations of corruption and conflicts of interest, posing a significant threat to North Carolina's democracy.