Jury Orders Trump to Pay $83.3 Million to E. Jean Carroll in Defamation Case

In a landmark decision, a federal jury has ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation, a verdict that adds significantly to a previous $5 million defamation verdict won by Carroll against Trump. This judgment was delivered by a jury in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, with Judge Lewis Kaplan instructing the jury to accept as facts both Trump's sexual assault of Carroll in the mid-1990s and his defamatory statements about her in 2019.

The Verdict

The jury reached their unanimous decision in less than three hours. Trump was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read. His absence coincided with the closing argument of Carroll's lawyer, from which he returned about an hour later. Carroll's accusations against Trump date back to the mid-1990s, alleging he raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman department store. Notably, another Manhattan federal court jury had previously found Trump guilty of sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her in late 2022 statements.

The Implications

Following the verdict, Trump took to social media to attack Judge Kaplan. Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan (no relation to the judge), argued for punitive damages, stating that Carroll has faced death threats and abuse due to Trump's comments. She suggested that the damages should exceed the $12 million estimated as the cost to repair Carroll's reputation.

A Landmark Case

This case marks a significant moment in legal history, holding a former president accountable for his actions both during and after his term. The jury's decision to order Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her, with $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages, is a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining personal integrity in positions of power. The verdict sends a strong message against the misuse of power and underscores the importance of truth in public discourse.