June Chepkemei Appointed CEO of Kenya Tourism Board, Targets Investment Growth

June Chepkemei, the former Acting Managing Director at the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB). Chepkemei will hold the position for the next three years, succeeding John Chirchir who has been at the helm of the tourism board in acting capacity since November 2022. Her appointment was confirmed via a gazette notice dated March 19, 2024.

Strategic Leadership and Vision

Chepkemei's appointment comes at a crucial time when Kenya's tourism sector is navigating through the challenges of the global pandemic and aiming for recovery and growth. With her extensive background in investment attraction and innovation, Chepkemei is expected to spearhead strategies to not only boost tourism but also attract investments into Kenya. Her previous role as Acting KenInvest MD saw her leading efforts to grow Kenya's investments from USD 500 million to USD 10 billion by the end of 2023, showcasing her capability to drive significant economic growth.

Accomplishments and Contributions

Throughout her career, Chepkemei has been instrumental in leading successful bids, including Kenya's bid to host the 41st International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) world conference in 2024. She has also been a part of the team delivering Technology and Innovation Jamhuri in 2022 and has served on the Taskforce on the Kenya Media Policy Guidelines. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed, as she was named among the Top 25 Women in Digital 2021, highlighting her contributions to the digital and innovation landscape in Kenya.

Education and Professional Background

Chepkemei is well-equipped with academic and professional qualifications that complement her new role at KTB. She holds a Master’s degree in Communications Studies and a Bachelor’s Degree in PR & Communications from Moi University, alongside a Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Marketing from The Chartered Institute of Marketing of the UK. Moreover, her executive certificate on Innovation from the Stanford Centre For Professional Development and her status as a Chartered Marketer by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), UK, add to her impressive resume.

As June Chepkemei takes on her new role as CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board, her background and achievements indicate a bright future for Kenya's tourism sector. With a focus on investment growth and sustainable development, Chepkemei's leadership is set to propel the industry forward, fostering growth and empowering local communities. Her appointment marks a significant step towards achieving these goals, as Kenya continues to emerge as a leading destination for both tourists and investors alike.