Junction City Officials Issue Ultimatum to Geary County Over EMS Payments

In a bold move, officials from Junction City have relayed an ultimatum to Geary County, warning of a potential halt in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unless their outstanding dues are settled.

The city's insistence on prompt payment is a clear message to Geary County, with the threat of discontinued ambulance services looming as a possible consequence.

In the city commission meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Jeff Underhill proposed a motion that was subsequently approved.

It demanded that Geary County pay its full dues for the year 2023 by February 16th. Moreover, the county would be subject to a monthly billing of $165,000 for 2024 until a permanent contract is put in place.

Underhill underscored the transactional nature of their association, stating that the city offers a service and expects remuneration in return.