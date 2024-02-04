Julian Assange: Awaiting the Verdict on Final Extradition Appeal Amid Health Concerns

In a landscape of opaque legal battles and mounting concerns over human rights, one name prevails: Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks. Awaiting a verdict on his final appeal against extradition to the US, Assange's case is a riveting testament to the intersection of law, politics, and health. At the heart of this intricate narrative lies the question of whether the UK courts will uphold or challenge the conditional assurances given by the US regarding Assange's treatment upon extradition.

Assurances Unscrutinized and Conditional

The US's assurances, accepted by the UK High Court, were not subjected to legal examination. The very nature of these promises is conditional, opening the door for potential revocation at any given moment. This acceptance without scrutiny raises concerns, particularly in light of a recent ruling by the UK Supreme Court. This ruling established the need for an independent judicial review of foreign government assurances, specifically focusing on human rights adherence.

A Case of Health and Human Rights

Assange's health, a pivotal component of the arguments against his extradition, has been significantly compromised. He experienced a noteworthy shift in his medical condition, including a Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA), a fact overlooked during the hearings. Assange's physical and mental health concerns underscore the potential risks he faces if incarcerated in a US Supermax facility, a scenario argued to possess a high suicide risk during his 2020 trial.

Lessons from Past Extradition Cases

Cases like those of Abu Hamsa and David Mendoza Herrera serve as stark reminders of the possible pitfalls in accepting US assurances. A lawyer representing Abu Hamsa, who experienced the grim realities of ADX Colorado, testified about the harsh conditions and unfulfilled US assurances. The case of David Mendoza Herrera spotlighted the US’s unfulfilled promises, leading Spain to consider suspending its extradition treaty with the US.

The upcoming court decision holds significant implications for Assange's future. It will determine if an appeal can be made based on the Secretary of State's decision to extradite him and the original trial judge's decisions on all grounds. This includes the political nature of the prosecution, the possibility of a fair trial in the US, the reliability and adequacy of the US assurances, and Assange's changed medical condition.

As the world anticipates the verdict, the narrative of Assange’s extradition appeal encapsulates the ongoing dialogue around human rights, political prosecution, and the potential for judicial fairness in the international arena.