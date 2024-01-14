JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada

In a significant diplomatic stride, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) (JUIF), affirmed a constructive meeting with Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada, the top leader of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan. Speaking to Afghanistan’s official television, Rehman expressed his appreciation for Akhunzada’s backing and the successful outcome of their discussions, which revolved around resolving issues by means of mutual consultation and harmony.

Rehman’s First Visit Since Islamic Emirates Inception

This meet marks Rehman’s first visit to Afghanistan following the establishment of the Islamic Emirates Government. The JUIF chief sees this as a crucial step towards alleviating tensions and nurturing improved bilateral relations. It’s noteworthy that Rehman, who is not a member of the Pakistan government, leads a prominent political party and his visit seeks to address the concerns of Afghan refugees, whom he views as guests of his homeland.

Addressing the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan Issue

Rehman acknowledged the sensitive issue of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), assuring that both countries are taking the matter seriously. The TTP has been a major concern for Pakistan and Afghanistan, and this assurance from Rehman signifies a strong commitment towards resolving this predicament.

Call for International Diplomatic Relations

Rehman also made a powerful call for Islamic states and other nations to establish diplomatic ties with the Islamic Emirate and extend their support, while stating categorically that they would not meddle in its internal affairs. This plea underlines the necessity for international recognition and support for the newly established government in Afghanistan.