en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contemplate delaying the forthcoming elections due to heightened security threats. His appeal stems from the deteriorating state of security in the country, which has seen his party, the JUI-F, becoming a specific target for terrorists.

Rehman Cites Security Concerns

Rehman expressed his apprehension over the possibility of conducting impartial elections given the current circumstances. His plea to the ECP emphasizes the need for a secure environment where free and fair elections can take place. The JUI-F chief has also highlighted the recent attack on his convoy in Dera Ismail Khan as a reflection of the precarious security conditions.

Call for Election Postponement

Rehman’s call for the postponement of elections also finds resonance among candidates from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). They share his concerns about potential election rigging due to issues such as adverse weather conditions and law and order. However, despite these shared concerns, other major political parties like the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continue to campaign.

Political Alliances and Nomination Rejections

Rehman also touched upon political alliances, indicating that seat adjustments would be made as necessary to fortify these alliances. Additionally, he addressed the rejection of nomination papers, clarifying that this issue extends beyond Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates and impacts nominees from various parties. Some of PTI’s top leaders have indeed had their nomination papers rejected and are currently incarcerated.

0
Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

HRCP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Environment and Human Rights Situation in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces

By Rizwan Shah

Severe Cold Wave Hits Punjab: Dense Fog Disrupts Normal Life

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan Barred from Legislative Elections Following Graft Conviction

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Steps in to Streamline Urea Distri ...
@Agriculture · 3 hours
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Steps in to Streamline Urea Distri ...
heart comment 0
Pakistan Naval Academy Commissions 88 Officers, Emphasizes Geopolitical Concerns

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Naval Academy Commissions 88 Officers, Emphasizes Geopolitical Concerns
Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
Pakistan Dispatches Third Consignment of Aid to Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Dispatches Third Consignment of Aid to Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Pakistan Grapples with Rising Inflation amid Global Economic Challenges

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Grapples with Rising Inflation amid Global Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
32 seconds
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
34 seconds
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
1 min
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
3 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
5 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
5 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
6 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
26 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app