JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contemplate delaying the forthcoming elections due to heightened security threats. His appeal stems from the deteriorating state of security in the country, which has seen his party, the JUI-F, becoming a specific target for terrorists.

Rehman Cites Security Concerns

Rehman expressed his apprehension over the possibility of conducting impartial elections given the current circumstances. His plea to the ECP emphasizes the need for a secure environment where free and fair elections can take place. The JUI-F chief has also highlighted the recent attack on his convoy in Dera Ismail Khan as a reflection of the precarious security conditions.

Call for Election Postponement

Rehman’s call for the postponement of elections also finds resonance among candidates from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). They share his concerns about potential election rigging due to issues such as adverse weather conditions and law and order. However, despite these shared concerns, other major political parties like the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continue to campaign.

Political Alliances and Nomination Rejections

Rehman also touched upon political alliances, indicating that seat adjustments would be made as necessary to fortify these alliances. Additionally, he addressed the rejection of nomination papers, clarifying that this issue extends beyond Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates and impacts nominees from various parties. Some of PTI’s top leaders have indeed had their nomination papers rejected and are currently incarcerated.