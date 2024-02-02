Judge's Decisions in Democratic Tsunami Case Under Fire by National Court Prosecutor

In a significant turn of events, Miguel Ángel Carballo, prosecutor of the National Court, has publicly taken issue with Judge Manuel García-Castellón's handling of the Democratic Tsunami case. The underpinnings of this confrontation lie in Carballo's perception of contradictions and inconsistencies in the judge's decisions regarding the indictment of key political figures, former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and ERC's General Secretary Marta Rovira.

Charges Without Evidence

Carballo's primary contention is the judge's decision to charge Puigdemont and Rovira without providing new information or corroborating evidence to support the charges of terrorism levelled against them. In his critique, Carballo reproached García-Castellón for conflating the Democratic Tsunami with another group, the CDR, thereby muddying the waters of the investigation.

Questionable Early Reasoned Statement

Adding to the list of criticisms, Carballo noted the judge's premature submission of a reasoned statement to the Supreme Court. This action was taken before waiting for the results of the ordered proceedings, which, according to Carballo, was a misstep. He argued that the investigation seemed more fixated on the public disorder in Catalonia following the Supreme Court's ruling rather than on unearthing new evidence against Puigdemont and Rovira.

Disconnect Between Civil Guard Report and Accusations

Carballo also emphasized that the Civil Guard's report did not link Puigdemont to the origin of the platform that led the protests in Catalonia. He underscored the lack of specific arguments to attribute acts of terrorist nature to the accused individuals in the case, indicating that García-Castellón has merely made a generic reference to the Civil Guard's reports. This, Carballo suggests, is a significant lapse in the investigation.

In conclusion, the Democratic Tsunami case has taken a new twist with the prosecutor's public reproach of the presiding judge's decisions. The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for the case and the Catalan political landscape.