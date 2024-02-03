Judge Mary L. Wagner Appointed to Tennessee Supreme Court

In a significant move, Governor Bill Lee has announced the appointment of Judge Mary L. Wagner to the Tennessee Supreme Court. She is set to fill the looming vacancy left by Justice Roger A. Page, who intends to retire on August 31. Wagner currently holds the position of a Circuit Court Judge in Shelby County for the 30th Judicial District.

Wagner's appointment is a reflection of her remarkable judicial experience and her profound understanding of the rule of law. Known for her conservative principals, she is a strong advocate of judicial restraint. This perspective aligns with the principles of Governor Lee, reinforcing the notion that judges should refrain from making law and instead interpret it, keeping in mind the Constitution and the intent of the legislature.

Confirmation by the General Assembly

Before Wagner can officially ascend to the Supreme Court, her appointment must be confirmed by the General Assembly. Given her sterling reputation and significant experience, she is expected to navigate this process without significant hurdles. Once confirmed, she'll play a crucial role in shaping the legal landscape of Tennessee.rt

With Wagner's appointment, the Tennessee Supreme Court is poised to maintain its conservative leanings. Her presence on the bench could potentially influence key decisions, particularly those involving constitutional interpretation and the balance of powers.