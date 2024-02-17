Judge Slams Trump, Imposes $355 Million Fine for Fraudulent Financial StatementsNew York, February 17, 2024 - Former US President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a whopping $354.9 million fine for exaggerating his personal wealth on financial statements. The ruling was handed down by Judge Arthur Engoron, who scathingly denounced Trump and his associates for lacking contrition and remorse, going so far as to call it "pathological."

Unrepentant and Unremorseful

In a 92-page ruling, Judge Engoron stated that Trump and his co-defendants are "incapable of admitting the error of their ways." Engoron further accused the defendants of adopting a "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" posture despite the evidence against them. The ruling also included a ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity for three years.

The Fraudulent Inflation of Assets

The lawsuit, brought by Letitia James, the city's attorney general, alleged that Trump and his co-defendants committed repeated fraud in inflating assets on their financial statements to deceive bankers into giving them better loan terms. According to the lawsuit, Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in three separate years between 2011 and 2021.

The Mar-a-Lago Valuation

In his ruling, Judge Engoron dismissed Trump's valuation of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, stating that Trump insisted on valuing it as a private residence, which the deed prohibits. The judge also pointed out that Trump's valuation was approximately 400% higher than the most expensive private residence listed in the country.

Despite the staggering fine and ban, Trump has vowed to appeal the ruling, with his attorney stating that they plan to challenge the decision. The trial in this case has served as a precursor to the four criminal trials the former president faces this year as he tries to make a comeback for the White House.

In the meantime, Judge Engoron's ruling has sent a clear message: fraudulent financial statements will not be tolerated, and those who engage in such practices will be held accountable. As the judge stated in his ruling, the decision was taken to "protect the integrity of the financial marketplace."

In the end, it appears that Trump's refusal to admit error and his continued fraudulent behavior have finally caught up with him. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former president and his associates.