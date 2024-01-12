en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader’s Freedom

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader’s Freedom

In a significant display of solidarity, Ibrahim al-Ibrahim, a judge at Manbij’s Office of Social Justice, has expressed his staunch support for the international campaign advocating for the freedom of Kurdish political leader, Abdullah Öcalan. The campaign, initiated on October 10, 2023, has sparked events worldwide, including a hunger strike started by political prisoners on November 27. Al-Ibrahim underscored the impact of Öcalan’s philosophy on millions across the Middle East, crediting it with nurturing peace and coexistence in the region following periods of conflict.

The Influence of Abdullah Öcalan

Öcalan’s philosophies, according to al-Ibrahim, have deeply resonated with the people of the Middle East. Despite attempts by the Turkish state and capitalist modernity to suppress his ideas, the ongoing campaign and the revolution demonstrate the profound connection people have established with his thoughts and philosophy. His teachings are perceived as a beacon of hope, fostering peace, inclusivity, and coexistence in a region often marred by conflict and ideological discord.

Global Campaign and Legal Advocacy

A significant conference involving 300 lawyers was held at the University of the Middle East. It was organized by representatives of the Autonomous Administration to address Öcalan’s solitary confinement and discuss a democratic resolution to the Kurdish question. In an act of solidarity, a successful signature collection campaign was also held, amassing 1025 signatures from lawyers across Syria. These signed petitions are set to be delivered to Amnesty International, highlighting the widespread support for Öcalan’s cause.

Resonance and Future Implications

Al-Ibrahim’s backing of the campaign underscores the universal resonance of Öcalan’s philosophy and its potential influence on the future of the Middle East. The judge’s endorsement lends further weight to the campaign, emphasizing the need for diplomatic dialogue and democratic solutions to resolve the Kurdish question. The ongoing solidarity with Öcalan’s cause could potentially foster a more peaceful, inclusive Middle East, demonstrating the enduring power of his philosophy amidst political turmoil.

0
Human Rights Politics
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
18 seconds ago
European Parliament President to Receive Lithuania's Freedom Prize
In a significant event on the international diplomatic stage, the President of the European Parliament (EP), Roberta Metsola, is set to visit Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, to receive the esteemed Freedom Prize. The award is conferred annually by the Lithuanian parliament, known as the Seimas, to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to
European Parliament President to Receive Lithuania's Freedom Prize
Global Political Prisoners Crisis: A Silent Struggle For Democracy
27 mins ago
Global Political Prisoners Crisis: A Silent Struggle For Democracy
Netanyahu Accuses South Africa of Spreading Lies and Confronts Terrorism Allegations in ICJ Genocide Case
28 mins ago
Netanyahu Accuses South Africa of Spreading Lies and Confronts Terrorism Allegations in ICJ Genocide Case
Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released
15 mins ago
Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
18 mins ago
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
Unveiling the Shadows: The Fight Against Human Trafficking
26 mins ago
Unveiling the Shadows: The Fight Against Human Trafficking
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
4 seconds
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
9 seconds
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
12 seconds
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
39 seconds
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
1 min
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
1 min
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
1 min
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
2 mins
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app