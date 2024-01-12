Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader’s Freedom

In a significant display of solidarity, Ibrahim al-Ibrahim, a judge at Manbij’s Office of Social Justice, has expressed his staunch support for the international campaign advocating for the freedom of Kurdish political leader, Abdullah Öcalan. The campaign, initiated on October 10, 2023, has sparked events worldwide, including a hunger strike started by political prisoners on November 27. Al-Ibrahim underscored the impact of Öcalan’s philosophy on millions across the Middle East, crediting it with nurturing peace and coexistence in the region following periods of conflict.

The Influence of Abdullah Öcalan

Öcalan’s philosophies, according to al-Ibrahim, have deeply resonated with the people of the Middle East. Despite attempts by the Turkish state and capitalist modernity to suppress his ideas, the ongoing campaign and the revolution demonstrate the profound connection people have established with his thoughts and philosophy. His teachings are perceived as a beacon of hope, fostering peace, inclusivity, and coexistence in a region often marred by conflict and ideological discord.

Global Campaign and Legal Advocacy

A significant conference involving 300 lawyers was held at the University of the Middle East. It was organized by representatives of the Autonomous Administration to address Öcalan’s solitary confinement and discuss a democratic resolution to the Kurdish question. In an act of solidarity, a successful signature collection campaign was also held, amassing 1025 signatures from lawyers across Syria. These signed petitions are set to be delivered to Amnesty International, highlighting the widespread support for Öcalan’s cause.

Resonance and Future Implications

Al-Ibrahim’s backing of the campaign underscores the universal resonance of Öcalan’s philosophy and its potential influence on the future of the Middle East. The judge’s endorsement lends further weight to the campaign, emphasizing the need for diplomatic dialogue and democratic solutions to resolve the Kurdish question. The ongoing solidarity with Öcalan’s cause could potentially foster a more peaceful, inclusive Middle East, demonstrating the enduring power of his philosophy amidst political turmoil.