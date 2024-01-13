Judge Denies Trump Trial Delay Following Melania’s Mother’s Passing

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump’s plea for a weeklong postponement of his ongoing defamation trial with E Jean Carroll was turned down by Judge Lewis A Kaplan. Despite Trump’s assertion that he needed to comfort his wife Melania in the wake of her mother’s demise, the judge held firm, maintaining that the trial will commence as previously scheduled, on January 16, 2024.

Trump’s Request for Delay Denied

Amalija Knavs, Melania’s mother, passed away recently and her funeral is slated for January 18, 2024, in Florida. Trump was seeking a delay in the trial to attend the funeral. Judge Kaplan, however, extended his condolences but asserted that it is up to Trump to manage his time between the trial and the funeral.

Trump gearing up for Presidential Campaigning

This unfolding scenario coincides with Trump’s preparations for his presidential campaigning in Iowa. Despite harsh weather conditions, the former president is determined to attend, underlining his dedication. Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, voiced her worries about Trump potentially disrupting the trial.

Carroll’s Defamation Case against Trump

The aim of the trial is to ascertain the damages owed to Carroll for the defamation caused when Trump dismissed her rape accusations in 2019. Last year, in a related case, Trump was deemed liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The jury in that case awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Judge Kaplan has ruled that Trump and his lawyers are prohibited from introducing any evidence or arguments suggesting that Trump did not sexually assault Carroll. They also cannot claim that she concocted her account of the assault or had financial and political motivations to do so. Carroll’s lawyer recommended that Trump be allowed to testify after the funeral if he chooses to take the stand.

Carroll, aged 80, testified at last year’s trial that Trump’s severe denunciation of her claims has seriously damaged her career, leading to threats against her. She stated that she has suffered emotionally and in her romantic life since Trump attacked her. The trial for the defamation case against Trump will not be delayed due to the death of Melania Trump’s mother.

Upcoming Defamation Trial

The upcoming defamation trial, scheduled to start on January 16, is a continuation of Carroll’s 2019 lawsuit in which she alleged that Trump defamed her by calling her a liar when he denied raping her. The trial is expected to last about three days and Trump has little room for maneuver as the judge has issued orders restricting arguments he wanted to make.