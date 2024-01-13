en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Judge Denies Trump Trial Delay Following Melania’s Mother’s Passing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Judge Denies Trump Trial Delay Following Melania’s Mother’s Passing

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump’s plea for a weeklong postponement of his ongoing defamation trial with E Jean Carroll was turned down by Judge Lewis A Kaplan. Despite Trump’s assertion that he needed to comfort his wife Melania in the wake of her mother’s demise, the judge held firm, maintaining that the trial will commence as previously scheduled, on January 16, 2024.

Trump’s Request for Delay Denied

Amalija Knavs, Melania’s mother, passed away recently and her funeral is slated for January 18, 2024, in Florida. Trump was seeking a delay in the trial to attend the funeral. Judge Kaplan, however, extended his condolences but asserted that it is up to Trump to manage his time between the trial and the funeral.

Trump gearing up for Presidential Campaigning

This unfolding scenario coincides with Trump’s preparations for his presidential campaigning in Iowa. Despite harsh weather conditions, the former president is determined to attend, underlining his dedication. Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, voiced her worries about Trump potentially disrupting the trial.

Carroll’s Defamation Case against Trump

The aim of the trial is to ascertain the damages owed to Carroll for the defamation caused when Trump dismissed her rape accusations in 2019. Last year, in a related case, Trump was deemed liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The jury in that case awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

Judge Kaplan has ruled that Trump and his lawyers are prohibited from introducing any evidence or arguments suggesting that Trump did not sexually assault Carroll. They also cannot claim that she concocted her account of the assault or had financial and political motivations to do so. Carroll’s lawyer recommended that Trump be allowed to testify after the funeral if he chooses to take the stand.

Carroll, aged 80, testified at last year’s trial that Trump’s severe denunciation of her claims has seriously damaged her career, leading to threats against her. She stated that she has suffered emotionally and in her romantic life since Trump attacked her. The trial for the defamation case against Trump will not be delayed due to the death of Melania Trump’s mother.

Upcoming Defamation Trial

The upcoming defamation trial, scheduled to start on January 16, is a continuation of Carroll’s 2019 lawsuit in which she alleged that Trump defamed her by calling her a liar when he denied raping her. The trial is expected to last about three days and Trump has little room for maneuver as the judge has issued orders restricting arguments he wanted to make.

0
Courts & Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
7 mins ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
20 mins ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
20 mins ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
19 mins ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
19 mins ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
19 mins ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
7 mins
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
19 mins
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
19 mins
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
19 mins
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
20 mins
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
20 mins
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
20 mins
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
27 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
27 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
34 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
49 mins
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
3 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app