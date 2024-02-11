Philippines Honors Juan Ponce Enrile on 100th Birthday Celebration

February 14, 2024, marks a remarkable milestone for Juan Ponce Enrile, the longest-serving public servant in the Philippines, as he turns 100 years old. Born in 1924, Enrile has witnessed and actively shaped the nation's history, having served as a senator for four terms, justice secretary, and defense minister.

Advertisment

Enrile's political career spans over six decades, during which he played a crucial role in the 1986 People's Power Revolution that led to the ouster of President Ferdinand Marcos. Today, he serves as the chief presidential legal counsel to President Bongbong Marcos, a testament to his enduring influence in the country's political landscape.

Despite his age, Enrile remains a voracious reader, with American economist James Rickards' books topping his list. He also mastered computer usage on his own, demonstrating his commitment to lifelong learning and adaptability.

Longevity and Resilience

Advertisment

Enrile attributes his longevity to God and a healthy lifestyle, which includes a vegetable-rich diet and daily exercise. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he survived multiple bouts of the virus and pneumonia, further showcasing his resilience.

Currently, Enrile lives with macular degeneration and uses a hearing aid but remains eloquent and sharp in speech. Despite these challenges, he continues to be an active and engaged member of society.

A Legacy of Education and Unity

Advertisment

For Enrile, the key to the country's progress lies in education and unity. He consistently emphasizes the importance of learning and understanding history to avoid repeating past mistakes.

In an interview at his Makati residence, Enrile expressed his gratitude for reaching this milestone, saying, "I thank God every morning for another day." He also encouraged young people to keep studying and read books, as knowledge is the foundation of a better future.

As Juan Ponce Enrile celebrates his 100th birthday, the nation honors not only his longevity but also his significant contributions to the Philippines. His life and career serve as a reminder of the power of resilience, adaptability, and the pursuit of knowledge.

In recognition of his remarkable achievements, Enrile received a special P100,000 gift for his centenarian birthday, a token of appreciation for the longest-serving and oldest public servant in the country's history.