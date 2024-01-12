Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat

In a dynamic shift of events, former U.S. Senate candidate and Severna Park business executive, Juan Dominguez, has announced his entry into the race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District seat. Dominguez steps in to fill the void left by Democratic Representative John Sarbanes, who has chosen to retire.

From Senate Race to House Race

Known for his candidature in the U.S. Senate, 56-year-old Dominguez initially aimed for the seat currently held by Senator Ben Cardin. However, with Democrats David Trone and Angela Alsobrooks commanding the stage in terms of endorsements and campaign funding, Dominguez chose to redirect his efforts.

The decision to change races was influenced by his interactions with constituents in his home district, who expressed their need for more options in the congressional race. The 3rd District, which encompasses parts of Howard, Anne Arundel, and Carroll counties, thus became Domeniguez’s new political battleground.

Funding the Campaign

Having filed for the House race with the Federal Election Commission, Dominguez is permitted to utilize the funds he had previously raised for his Senate campaign. As of December 31, he reported a balance of $29,571. While this sum may appear dwarfed in comparison to his Senate race opponents, it provides a significantly more competitive edge within the House race context.

The Race Ahead

With Sarbanes refraining from endorsing any candidate for his seat, the race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District is wide open. The diverse field of candidates includes five state lawmakers, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was present during the January 6 riot, and a number of Democrats and Republicans hailing from various counties within the district.

As the primary election date of May 14 approaches, it remains to be seen how the political landscape will evolve and how Dominguez’s strategic switch from the Senate race to the House race will influence the outcome.