en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat

In a dynamic shift of events, former U.S. Senate candidate and Severna Park business executive, Juan Dominguez, has announced his entry into the race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District seat. Dominguez steps in to fill the void left by Democratic Representative John Sarbanes, who has chosen to retire.

From Senate Race to House Race

Known for his candidature in the U.S. Senate, 56-year-old Dominguez initially aimed for the seat currently held by Senator Ben Cardin. However, with Democrats David Trone and Angela Alsobrooks commanding the stage in terms of endorsements and campaign funding, Dominguez chose to redirect his efforts.

The decision to change races was influenced by his interactions with constituents in his home district, who expressed their need for more options in the congressional race. The 3rd District, which encompasses parts of Howard, Anne Arundel, and Carroll counties, thus became Domeniguez’s new political battleground.

Funding the Campaign

Having filed for the House race with the Federal Election Commission, Dominguez is permitted to utilize the funds he had previously raised for his Senate campaign. As of December 31, he reported a balance of $29,571. While this sum may appear dwarfed in comparison to his Senate race opponents, it provides a significantly more competitive edge within the House race context.

The Race Ahead

With Sarbanes refraining from endorsing any candidate for his seat, the race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District is wide open. The diverse field of candidates includes five state lawmakers, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was present during the January 6 riot, and a number of Democrats and Republicans hailing from various counties within the district.

As the primary election date of May 14 approaches, it remains to be seen how the political landscape will evolve and how Dominguez’s strategic switch from the Senate race to the House race will influence the outcome.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Supreme Court Deliberates on Accused Rights in Yuma Case Amidst Other Arizona Community Developments
As the Supreme Court deliberates on the rights of the accused in a Yuma County drug case, the implications echo beyond the courtroom walls. At the heart of the matter is the defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to confront their accusers. The case centers on Jason Smith, who was convicted based on laboratory tests conducted by
Supreme Court Deliberates on Accused Rights in Yuma Case Amidst Other Arizona Community Developments
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
6 mins ago
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
8 mins ago
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
3 mins ago
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
5 mins ago
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
5 mins ago
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
Latest Headlines
World News
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
3 mins
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
3 mins
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
5 mins
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
5 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Trinamool Congress Minister Sujit Bose
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
5 mins
Boris Nadezhdin Advocates for Peace, Gears Up for Presidential Race
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
6 mins
ITV Challenges Labour's Junk Food Ad Ban Proposal
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
8 mins
Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
8 mins
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Intensifies Call for Safety Measures
Triumphs Against Physician-Assisted Suicide in 2023: A Year in Review
8 mins
Triumphs Against Physician-Assisted Suicide in 2023: A Year in Review
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app