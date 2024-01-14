en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP’s Commitment to Inclusive Development

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP’s Commitment to Inclusive Development

In a recent address to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP National President JP Nadda castigated the opposition INDIA bloc, characterizing it as a virtual coalition with an apparent lack of a substantial agenda beyond safeguarding personal interests and opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda’s fierce critique brings to the fore the deep-seated political tensions within India, as well as the ongoing struggle for power and influence.

Allegations of Corruption and Self-Interest

Nadda did not mince words in his accusations against the coalition members, including its top leaders. He alleged their involvement in corruption, ongoing investigations by law enforcement agencies, and instances of their being out on bail. This stark contrast between the alleged self-interest of the opposition and Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a developed India served as a central theme in Nadda’s address.

BJP’s Voter Registration Initiative

Highlighting BJP’s commitment to democratic processes, Nadda made mention of the party’s initiative to register one crore new voters on New Voters’ Day across 5,000 locations. This mass registration effort, scheduled ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, demonstrates BJP’s strategic focus on expanding its voter base and strengthening its political foothold.

Condemning the Opposition’s Stance on Hindi and Sanatan Dharma

Nadda also took a firm stance against the INDIA alliance’s position on Hindi and Sanatan dharma. He cited instances of DMK leaders criticizing Sanatan dharma and alleged assaults on seers in West Bengal under the TMC government. Furthermore, he drew attention to the Congress’s refusal to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration, framing these actions as a direct assault on India’s cultural and religious heritage.

Modi’s Inclusive Development Agenda

Despite the sharp criticisms leveled at the opposition, Nadda also took the opportunity to highlight PM Modi’s inclusive development agenda, which targets the poor, women, youth, and farmers. He positioned this agenda as a stark contrast to the opposition’s alleged engagement in divisive caste politics, underscoring the BJP’s commitment to inclusive growth and development.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
5 mins ago
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
As the countdown to the general elections in Balochistan begins, the provincial government has put the finishing touches on its preparations. In a recent visit to the Zhob division, Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Chief Secretary of Balochistan, confirmed that the government is geared up for the electoral process, aiming for a free and fair conduct.
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
2 hours ago
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
2 hours ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
21 mins ago
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race
56 mins ago
Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
1 hour ago
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
Latest Headlines
World News
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
18 seconds
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
26 seconds
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
32 seconds
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
33 seconds
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
54 seconds
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
57 seconds
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
3 mins
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
3 mins
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
4 mins
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app