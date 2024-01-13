JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters

The President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, took aim at the opposition bloc, known as INDIA, for their routine of conducting virtual meetings with no substantive outcome. Speaking to a gathering of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Nadda unveiled the ‘Namo Navmatdata Abhiyan’, an initiative designed to engage with first-time voters.

Contrasting Agendas

Nadda drew stark comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to India’s development and the opposition’s agenda. He accused the opposition leaders of being engrossed in shielding their families and properties, while under scrutiny from investigative agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Emphasizing Inclusive Politics

Continuing his address, Nadda shed light on the Prime Minister’s inclusive politics. He underscored Modi’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ mantra—indicating solidarity and development for all—as a principle that has left the opposition without significant issues to debate. Nadda also spoke about Modi’s contributions towards the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and criticized the West Bengal government for alleged attacks on sadhus.

Encouraging Political Awareness

Nadda urged the importance of political awareness and activity. He highlighted the Modi government’s accomplishments in expanding educational institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The BJP president stated that their goal is to enroll one crore new voters by January 25, celebrated as National Voters’ Day.

Further, Nadda held a meeting at his residence, where key issues such as the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra were discussed. He asked all state leaders to conduct daily cleanliness campaigns of two to three hours leading up to the consecration ceremony on January 22. This directive follows letters issued to all state presidents, urging them to organize dedicated cleanliness drives from January 14 to January 22. In his call for a systematic plan, Nadda asked the state leaders to identify all locations for the cleanliness campaign. He further encouraged MPs, MLAs, party officials, and workers to actively participate in all the programs.