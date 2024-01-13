en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:42 am EST
JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters

The President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, took aim at the opposition bloc, known as INDIA, for their routine of conducting virtual meetings with no substantive outcome. Speaking to a gathering of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Nadda unveiled the ‘Namo Navmatdata Abhiyan’, an initiative designed to engage with first-time voters.

Contrasting Agendas

Nadda drew stark comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to India’s development and the opposition’s agenda. He accused the opposition leaders of being engrossed in shielding their families and properties, while under scrutiny from investigative agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Emphasizing Inclusive Politics

Continuing his address, Nadda shed light on the Prime Minister’s inclusive politics. He underscored Modi’s ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ mantra—indicating solidarity and development for all—as a principle that has left the opposition without significant issues to debate. Nadda also spoke about Modi’s contributions towards the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and criticized the West Bengal government for alleged attacks on sadhus.

Encouraging Political Awareness

Nadda urged the importance of political awareness and activity. He highlighted the Modi government’s accomplishments in expanding educational institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The BJP president stated that their goal is to enroll one crore new voters by January 25, celebrated as National Voters’ Day.

Further, Nadda held a meeting at his residence, where key issues such as the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra were discussed. He asked all state leaders to conduct daily cleanliness campaigns of two to three hours leading up to the consecration ceremony on January 22. This directive follows letters issued to all state presidents, urging them to organize dedicated cleanliness drives from January 14 to January 22. In his call for a systematic plan, Nadda asked the state leaders to identify all locations for the cleanliness campaign. He further encouraged MPs, MLAs, party officials, and workers to actively participate in all the programs.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
11 seconds ago
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
In a democratic exercise carried out across Taiwan, an unexpected turn of events unfolded on the day of the Presidential and Legislative Elections. A series of incidents marred the process, with several voters reported to have violated the election laws in different cities, casting a shadow over an otherwise orderly event. Election Law Breaches Across
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
27 mins ago
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
58 mins ago
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
PAT Declares Full Support for PPP's Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle
7 mins ago
PAT Declares Full Support for PPP's Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
9 mins ago
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
14 mins ago
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
11 seconds
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
Rozelle Interchange Project Faces Asbestos Scare: Health and Environmental Concerns Surge
35 seconds
Rozelle Interchange Project Faces Asbestos Scare: Health and Environmental Concerns Surge
India Raises Visa Processing Concerns at Trade Policy Forum Meeting with US
1 min
India Raises Visa Processing Concerns at Trade Policy Forum Meeting with US
House Democrats Stand Firm Against Extreme Right-Wing Policy Changes
2 mins
House Democrats Stand Firm Against Extreme Right-Wing Policy Changes
NY AG Letitia James Comments on Evidence in Trump Family Civil Fraud Trial
4 mins
NY AG Letitia James Comments on Evidence in Trump Family Civil Fraud Trial
Musician Jelly Roll Delivers Poignant Testimony at Senate Hearing on Fentanyl Overdoses
7 mins
Musician Jelly Roll Delivers Poignant Testimony at Senate Hearing on Fentanyl Overdoses
PAT Declares Full Support for PPP's Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle
7 mins
PAT Declares Full Support for PPP's Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
9 mins
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India
11 mins
Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app