Joy Reid, Michael Fanone Slam GOP’s Sympathy for Capitol Rioters

MSNBC host Joy Reid and former police officer Michael Fanone have condemned Republicans for their increasingly forgiving attitude towards the January 6th Capitol rioters. A new study by the Washington Post and University of Maryland has revealed a decrease in the number of Republicans blaming Donald Trump for the insurrection, compared to the previous year. This shift in perception can be attributed to the efforts of influential conservatives and Republican leaders who have downplayed the severity of the events of that day and Trump’s role in instigating it.

Public Figures and Media’s Influence

Reid highlighted the role of public figures and media personalities in shaping public understanding of the insurrection. She played clips of these individuals denying the violence of January 6th, arguing that they have significantly contributed to the public’s misperception of the event. This misinformation has led to a significant number of Americans, especially Republicans, absolving Trump of any responsibility in the event.

The Frustration of Officer Fanone

Officer Fanone, who was on duty during the riots, expressed his disappointment at the spread of misinformation and lies by Republican leaders concerning the January 6th attack. He believes this has contributed to a misunderstanding about the true nature of the events of that day. Fanone condemned the false narratives being spread, including claims that the insurrection was an inside job, saying they merely echo the falsehoods perpetuated by Republican leadership.

The Impact of Misinformation on Public Perception

Despite the events of January 6th being widely reported and extensively documented, misinformation and denial have significantly influenced public perception. The poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland shows 62% of American adults believe Biden’s win was legitimate, a decline from 69% in December 2021.