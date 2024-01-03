Journalists Engage with Beneficiaries at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra Event

In the heart of Lucknow, esteemed journalists from Jammu and Kashmir gathered at the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) event held at Yogananda Girls Inter College in Rajajipuram. The event served as a platform to observe and interact with the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, highlighting the transformative impact of these initiatives on the lives of the poor and marginalized.

The VBSY Initiative

Part of an inter-state media coverage, the VBSY initiative aims to promote central government schemes across India. It has been a catalyst in spreading awareness and facilitating access to several beneficial government schemes. During the event, multiple counters and stalls provided information, registration, and counseling for government schemes such as PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Swanidhi Yojana, and Ayushman Yojana.

Voices of the Event

Notable speakers at the event, including Ram Chandra Pradhan from the Legislative Council and local officials, underlined the transformative impact of these schemes. They lauded the current government, led by Prime Minister Modi, for devising and executing policies that have considerably uplifted the standard of living for these communities.

Interaction with Beneficiaries

Officials from various departments were at hand to guide and register a significant number of beneficiaries. The journalists present had the opportunity to interact with these beneficiaries, gaining first-hand insight into their experiences with the schemes and the processes involved in acquiring the benefits. Their narratives mirrored the positive change these schemes have brought about in their lives.