Journalists' Crusade Against Military Rule: Onanuga's Insights on Overthrowing IBB, Abacha

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, recently shed light on the instrumental role journalists played in dismantling the military dictatorships of Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha in Nigeria. In a revealing interview with Channels TV's Seun Okinbaloye on the 'Mic On Podcast', Onanuga detailed the efforts and sacrifices made by the media to transition Nigeria from military to democratic governance.

Journalism as a Tool for Democracy

Onanuga, a seasoned journalist and former editor at the now-defunct African Concord magazine, explained how the media's persistence in questioning and criticizing the military regimes was crucial in sparking change. He highlighted that the focus was not only on societal issues but also on the individuals at the helm, holding them accountable for their actions. This approach, according to Onanuga, was about ensuring Nigeria embarked on the right path towards democracy and good governance. He shared his experiences of facing risks and making personal sacrifices for the greater good of the nation.

The Struggle Against Military Rule

Reflecting on the specific challenges faced during the Babangida and Abacha regimes, Onanuga recounted the times of intense struggle, including periods when journalists, including himself, had to flee the country. He described the collective feeling of achievement when Babangida stepped down in 1993 and the renewed efforts to fight for democracy following Abacha's takeover. Onanuga's narrative underscores the relentless pursuit of the journalistic community to not just report but actively participate in shaping the country's future.

Legacy and Lessons Learned

Onanuga also touched on his departure from African Concord, motivated by a refusal to compromise his journalistic integrity. This decision led to the founding of TheNews magazine, further solidifying his commitment to principled journalism. Throughout his recount, Onanuga emphasizes the importance of standing firm in one's beliefs, even in the face of adversity. His reflections offer insights into the power of the media as a force for change and the enduring value of integrity and courage in journalism.

As the interview concluded, Onanuga's story serves as a testament to the significant impact journalism can have on governance and democracy. His experiences during some of Nigeria's most turbulent years highlight the role of the media as not just observers but active participants in the nation's history. This narrative not only celebrates the achievements of the past but also serves as a reminder and inspiration for future generations of journalists.