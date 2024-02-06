Journalists Arrested Following Financial Mismanagement Report at Kwara State Polytechnic

In a chilling development, two journalists from Informant247, Salihu Ayatullahi and Adisa-Jaji Azeez, have been arrested and detained by the police following a revealing investigative report they published on financial mismanagement at Kwara State Polytechnic. The report shook the institution's administration to its core, exposing discrepancies in the narrative put forth by the polytechnic's rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed.

Unveiling the Financial Discrepancies

The journalists' investigative report, co-published by SaharaReporters, painted a starkly different picture of the institution's financial health than the one portrayed by the rector during the school's 29th convocation. According to the rector, the institution was struggling financially, but the report revealed an annual income surplus exceeding N1 billion; a glaring contradiction that raised eyebrows.

When broken down, the institution generated N3.37bn in 2021 and N2.73bn in 2022 as independent revenue, while its expenditures were only N2.3bn and N1.92bn respectively. This financial snapshot contradicted the rector's narrative of financial distress and pointed towards a substantial revenue surplus.

Substandard Projects and Misrepresentation

Beyond the financial discrepancies, the report also highlighted the inauguration of incomplete and substandard capital projects. These projects, paraded by the rector as evidence of infrastructural development, were found to be poorly executed, further challenging the rector's credibility.

Arrest and Detention of Journalists

In a move that has been widely criticized, the journalists were arrested and detained by the Kwara State Police Command. Despite possessing court papers protecting their rights against unlawful arrest, the duo was detained without any formal charges or trial. The publisher of Informant247, Soliu Taofeeq, sees this as an attempt to intimidate and silence the journalists, especially as more parts of their investigative series are awaiting publication.

Taofeeq stressed that they have substantial evidence to back their report and are ready to present it in court if required. He asserted, 'The truth will always stand, even when it seems the whole world is against it.'