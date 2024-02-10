Journalist Nikhil Wagle Survives Brutal Attack

On February 10, 2024, journalist Nikhil Wagle narrowly escaped a brutal attack by BJP supporters in Pune. The assault occurred while Wagle was en route to an event titled 'Nirbhay Bano', accompanied by activist Vishwambhar Choudhari and human rights lawyer Asim Sarode, who also faced the wrath of the assailants. The attackers, allegedly in collusion with the police, mercilessly pelted Wagle's car with stones, eggs, and ink, shattering its windshield.

Recounting the harrowing incident, Wagle expressed his gratitude towards various individuals, including Asim Sarode, Vaibhav, Ad Shriya, Vishwambhar, Bunty, Bhakti Kumbar, and numerous activists. He revealed that this was the sixth attack he had endured, with the latest one being the most ruthless. The journalist maintained that he had survived solely due to the blessings of Phule-Ambedkar.

From the Brink of Death to the Battlefront against Fascism

Accusing the police of complicity, Wagle alleged that they had not only failed to protect him but also actively aided the attackers. Despite the traumatic experience, the journalist remains undeterred in his mission to combat fascism in Maharashtra. In a defiant statement released after the attack, Wagle pledged to dedicate the next phase of his life to ensuring that the country does not become a 'Hindu Pakistan' and vowed to risk his life once more if necessary.

Wagle's courageous stance has resonated with many, galvanizing widespread support for his cause. Activists and journalists across the nation have rallied behind him, condemning the attack and demanding justice. The incident has also sparked a renewed debate on the mounting intolerance and suppression of dissent in the country.