British journalist and author Michela Wrong is living in fear over a severe online backlash resulting from her book, 'Do Not Disturb: The Story of a Political Murder and an African Regime Gone Bad'. The book delves into the assassination of Rwandan dissident Patrick Karegeya and criticizes the regime of President Paul Kagame for alleged extraterritorial murders of dissidents. Consequently, Wrong has been accused of denying Rwanda's genocide.

Harassment and PTSD

Wrong's fear stems from a series of harassments including a campaign led by a British PR firm, cancelled promotional events, and a barrage of negative online reviews and social media attacks. She reports suffering from what she suspects is PTSD, experiencing nightmares and anxiety-induced behaviors.

Rwandan Dissidents and Threats

The Rwandan government denies involvement in Karegeya's death, although Kagame has made threatening remarks towards opponents. Rwandan dissidents in foreign countries have been warned about threats to their safety. The circumstances surrounding Wrong's fears amplify concerns about the safety of individuals possibly targeted by the Rwandan government.

Controversy Surrounding UK's Asylum Policy

These concerns have led to criticism of the British government, helmed by Rishi Sunak, over its plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Human rights groups brand this policy as unworkable and unethical due to fears surrounding the safety of individuals who may face persecution by the Rwandan government. As evidence, the UK has granted refugee status to Rwandans fearing such persecution, contradicting the government's claims that Rwanda is a safe destination for asylum seekers.