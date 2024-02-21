Journalist Kasarahchi Anaigolu Detained, Assaulted Amid Police Raid Coverage

Imagine you're following a story, notebook in hand, the pulse of the city's undercurrents throbbing beneath your feet. Suddenly, you're not just a bystander but a victim, caught in the very narrative you sought to uncover. This isn't fiction for Kasarahchi Anaigolu, a reporter for THE WHISTLER, who found herself detained, threatened, and assaulted by the Anti-Violence Crime Unit of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in Guzape while covering a police raid on Bureau de Change operators in the bustling Wuse Zone 4 area of the FCT.

Amidst the chaos of the raid, Anaigolu was arrested alongside over 95 forex traders. Despite her protests and identification as a journalist, she was manhandled, her equipment confiscated. In a desperate bid to get her story out, Anaigolu sent voice notes via WhatsApp, detailing her arrest and mistreatment. This incident isn't just about the unlawful detainment of a reporter but a glaring spotlight on the shrinking space for press freedom in Nigeria.

The Conflicting Reports

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters was quick to distance itself from the operation, stating it was under the jurisdiction of the FCT command. The FCT Police Command, however, claimed ignorance of such an operation. Rumors swirled, some pointing towards the former FCT Police Commissioner and current Assistant Inspector-General Police in charge of Armament, AIG Haruna Garba, as the operation's authorizer. Yet, when THE WHISTLER's management attempted to visit Anaigolu at the Anti-Violence Unit, they were denied entry, deepening the mystery and raising questions about accountability and transparency within the police force.

This incident isn't isolated. It's reflective of a disturbing trend in Nigeria, where freedom of the press is under siege. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reported receiving over 2 million complaints in 2022 alone, alleging human rights violations, including cases of mistreatment by law enforcement officials such as unlawful arrests and torture. The importance of protecting freedom of expression and the press cannot be overstated, as they are pillars of democracy. Yet, journalists in Nigeria continue to face harassment and violence, challenging their ability to report the truth.