Journalist Assaulted by MP Amidst Election Tampering Allegations in Yendi

In a shocking incident that unfolded during the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary in Yendi, Northern Region, on January 27, 2024, a respected journalist was brutally attacked. Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, the Northern regional correspondent for Citi FM/Citi TV, was the victim of an assault spearheaded by Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi.

Electoral Controversy Sparks Violence

The incident occurred amidst allegations of election tampering. An official from the Electoral Commission was purportedly discovered destroying ballots of Mahama's opponents during the counting at Yendi Senior High School. The incident marked a dark day in Ghana's political landscape, as tensions escalated into violence.

Journalist Attacked During Live Reporting

Alabira, in the midst of filing a live report, was slapped by Mahama and subsequently attacked by the MP's supporters. The unprovoked violence resulted in further beatings and the tearing of Alabira's shirt. Despite the chaotic circumstances, he was rescued by police and transported to the Yendi Divisional Police Command, an evacuation that Mahama attempted to block.

Post the incident, Alabira has received medical attention and has lodged an official report with the police. In response to this reprehensible act of violence, the Ghana Police Service has taken swift action. One suspect has been arrested and the law enforcement is actively searching for others involved in the electoral violence. The police have issued a statement assuring the public that those responsible for the disturbance will face legal consequences, reinforcing their commitment to uphold justice in this shocking case.