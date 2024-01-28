Jordan's Lower House Explores 2024 Draft State Budget, Extends Support to Palestinians

The Lower House of Jordan is engrossed in critical discussions on the draft state budget law for 2024, with a significant focus on the Israeli conflict in Gaza. The legislators are advocating for the Palestinians, with the discourse extending beyond the budgetary concerns and shedding light on the broader geopolitical context.

As reported by the Jordan News Agency, a decisive vote on this draft budget law is expected to take place on Monday. The proposed budget has been in the pipeline since late November, having received the government's endorsement.

Key Projections of the Budget

The forecast for public revenues stands at JD10.3 billion, marking an 8.9% increase from the preceding year. This boost is primarily driven by a 10.2% surge in tax revenue. The rise in tax revenue is projected to push local revenues to JD9.6 billion in 2024, an achievement made possible without the imposition of new taxes or an increase in existing ones.

The draft budget earmarks JD10.6 billion for current expenditures and JD1.7 billion for capital expenditures. Notably, capital expenditures are set to experience an 11.8% increase from the previous year, hitting a record high of JD1.729 billion. The government is optimistic about reducing the current deficit to 6.5% of GDP. This optimism is fueled by an anticipated improvement in the trade balance, an increase in remittances from Jordanians working abroad, and a surge in foreign investment.

In the midst of these financial deliberations, the Lower House continues to express unwavering support for Palestinians, underlining Jordan's commitment to stand by its neighbors amidst ongoing regional challenges.