Canada

Jordan Peterson’s Controversial Stance on Ukraine-Russia War and His Forced Remedial Training

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Controversial self-help guru and conservative commentator, Jordan Peterson, has stirred the pot once again. This time, it’s over his contentious views on the ongoing war in Ukraine. He has taken a stance that is being seen as sympathetic towards Russia and has blamed the West for missed opportunities to establish peace. Peterson’s critics argue that he is overlooking the democratic aspirations of Ukrainians and idealizing Vladimir Putin’s professed Christianity, despite the Russian leader’s authoritarianism and the devastating human cost of his military actions.

Peterson’s Controversial Views

Peterson has put forth the argument that the West’s portrayal of Russia as an enemy has been manipulated by the military-industrial complex. He has also questioned the significance of the West’s support for Ukraine, while accusing Western societies of moral degeneracy. His arguments draw heavily from John Mearsheimer’s theories on NATO and EU expansionism. According to Peterson, Russia is a necessary buffer against historical invasions and a bastion of Judeo-Christian values against Western secularism. He has used Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s writings to fortify his view that Russia should play a central role in a Christian revival.

Reflecting Right-Wing Sympathies

Peterson’s stance mirrors a broader sympathy for autocrats who espouse traditional values within the nationalist right. His proposed solutions include declaring Ukraine a neutral state and holding elections with Russian observers, suggestions that effectively lean towards a capitulation to Russian demands.

Ordered to Undergo Remedial Social Media Training

In a parallel development, Peterson has lost an appeal to prevent the College of Psychologists of Ontario from making him undergo remedial social media training. The training was mandated in response to complaints about his online conduct, including controversial statements about plus-sized model Yumi Nu and actor Elliot Page. The Divisional Court has ruled that the college holds the authority to require this training, and Peterson cannot further appeal the case. The repercussions of this case are yet to be seen as it potentially sets a precedent for regulatory bodies to be more assertive.

Canada International Relations Politics Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

