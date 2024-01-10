en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards

Renowned psychologist and author, Jordan Peterson, has sparked a dialogue on the role of politics in award ceremonies, particularly the Golden Globes. During a recent appearance on Talk TV’s Piers Morgan show, Peterson expressed his criticism of celebrities who use such platforms to propagate their political beliefs.

Referencing Ricky Gervais’s 2020 Monologue

The discussion was prompted by the comedically biting monologue delivered by Ricky Gervais at the 2020 Golden Globes, where he urged Hollywood stars to refrain from virtue signaling and political speeches. Piers Morgan noted that recent award shows have seen a downturn in political grandstanding, seemingly adhering to Gervais’s advice.

Art’s Purpose and the Guilt of Privilege

Peterson maintained that when art is wielded as a tool for political discourse, it devolves into dull propaganda. He argued that audiences are not tuning in to hear celebrities’ political stances but to celebrate the art of cinema. Peterson also tackled the concept of guilt associated with privilege among stars, suggesting they might feel obligated to address ‘real’ issues as a means to validate their privileged lives.

A History of Clashing with Hollywood

Notably, Peterson has been involved in a series of public disagreements with Hollywood figures, including actress Olivia Wilde. She previously described him as a ‘pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.’ Peterson, in response, defended incels, implying society should refrain from heaping abuse onto alienated and lonely men.

While Peterson continues to stir the pot in the realm of celebrity politics, the Golden Globes carried on, awarding the best in film and television for 2024. As the industry reacts to Peterson’s comments, the debate about the place of politics in arts and entertainment is set to continue.

0
Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
8 seconds ago
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
In an age where grandeur and ostentation often define the public image of political figures, an unassuming photo of former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju waiting to board a train has captured the internet’s attention and admiration. A Moment of Simplicity Goes Viral The photo, posted by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), features the
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
Thompson Coburn Bolsters Team with High-Profile Hires in Key Practice Areas
5 mins ago
Thompson Coburn Bolsters Team with High-Profile Hires in Key Practice Areas
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
6 mins ago
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
33 seconds ago
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
3 mins ago
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
3 mins ago
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
9 seconds
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
34 seconds
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
2 mins
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
3 mins
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
3 mins
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
3 mins
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
3 mins
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
3 mins
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
5 mins
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app