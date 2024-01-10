Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards

Renowned psychologist and author, Jordan Peterson, has sparked a dialogue on the role of politics in award ceremonies, particularly the Golden Globes. During a recent appearance on Talk TV’s Piers Morgan show, Peterson expressed his criticism of celebrities who use such platforms to propagate their political beliefs.

Referencing Ricky Gervais’s 2020 Monologue

The discussion was prompted by the comedically biting monologue delivered by Ricky Gervais at the 2020 Golden Globes, where he urged Hollywood stars to refrain from virtue signaling and political speeches. Piers Morgan noted that recent award shows have seen a downturn in political grandstanding, seemingly adhering to Gervais’s advice.

Art’s Purpose and the Guilt of Privilege

Peterson maintained that when art is wielded as a tool for political discourse, it devolves into dull propaganda. He argued that audiences are not tuning in to hear celebrities’ political stances but to celebrate the art of cinema. Peterson also tackled the concept of guilt associated with privilege among stars, suggesting they might feel obligated to address ‘real’ issues as a means to validate their privileged lives.

A History of Clashing with Hollywood

Notably, Peterson has been involved in a series of public disagreements with Hollywood figures, including actress Olivia Wilde. She previously described him as a ‘pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.’ Peterson, in response, defended incels, implying society should refrain from heaping abuse onto alienated and lonely men.

While Peterson continues to stir the pot in the realm of celebrity politics, the Golden Globes carried on, awarding the best in film and television for 2024. As the industry reacts to Peterson’s comments, the debate about the place of politics in arts and entertainment is set to continue.