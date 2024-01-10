en English
Politics

Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities’ Political Speeches on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV

In a recent episode of Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show, renowned psychologist and author, Jordan Peterson took a critical stance on the age-old tradition of celebrities using acceptance speeches as political platforms. The conversation centered on the shifting tone at the Golden Globes, specifically the noticeable lack of political rhetoric and virtue signaling which had been publicly condemned by comedian Ricky Gervais in his controversial 2020 monologue.

Art and Politics: A Counterproductive Union

Peterson contended that the politicization of art often results in its degradation, rendering it dull and financially detrimental. He argued that the essence of art is lost when it is used as a vehicle for political discourse. His disdain for celebrities who comment on political figures, such as Donald Trump, was palpable, as he suggested their opinions are often as incoherent as those of a ‘demented neighbor.’

Hollywood’s Guilt and the Pursuit of a Higher Purpose

Delving further into the psyche of Hollywood’s elite, Peterson hypothesized that their propensity for political commentary stems from a sense of guilt induced by their privileged lives. This guilt, according to Peterson, compels them to believe that they should serve a higher purpose, often manifesting in the form of political activism.

Peterson’s Controversial Stance on Social Issues

Known for his contentious views on a range of social issues, Peterson has often found himself at odds with Hollywood. His response to actress Olivia Wilde’s comments labeling him as a ‘pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community’ was a recent example of this tension. Defending himself and the men disparagingly referred to as ‘incels,’ Peterson has consistently demonstrated his refusal to shy away from controversy during his appearances on Morgan’s show.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

