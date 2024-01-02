Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions

In a recent development, former Jordanian Minister of Information, Sameeh al-Maaytah, shed light on the possibility of setting up an economic crossing point between As-Suwayda, Syria, and Jordan. This proposal, aimed at reviving the economic vitality of As-Suwayda, emerged amidst demands put forth by Druze spiritual leaders to curtail the ongoing protests in the city. However, al-Maaytah made it clear that Jordan is currently not considering this proposal, expressing a preference for dealing with official entities when it comes to border crossings.

Protests and a Call for Change

As-Suwayda has been gripped by protests, with residents raising their voices against the prevailing economic conditions and government decisions. Some protestors have even been calling for political shifts to alleviate the situation. The backdrop to these protests is the proposal for an economic crossing point, which has been a point of contention since August of the previous year.

The Border Tension

The tension at the border is further escalated by Jordan’s apprehensions over drug and weapon smuggling operations originating from Syria. Several recent security operations in Jordan have been targeted at these smugglers, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of drugs and firearms.

Jordan’s Standpoint

Amer al-Sabayleh, a notable researcher, explained that despite Jordan’s established relations with As-Suwayda and the Druze community, the country is not inclined to initiate unofficial changes at the border. Jordan prefers the presence of a formal regime over unofficial entities. The nation’s security decision-making centers are also dissatisfied with Syria’s approach to border security. The perception in Jordan is that Damascus is not earnestly committed to halting the activities of militias and smuggling operations, which adds tension to the diplomatic relations between the two countries.