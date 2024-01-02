en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Jordan

Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions

In a recent development, former Jordanian Minister of Information, Sameeh al-Maaytah, shed light on the possibility of setting up an economic crossing point between As-Suwayda, Syria, and Jordan. This proposal, aimed at reviving the economic vitality of As-Suwayda, emerged amidst demands put forth by Druze spiritual leaders to curtail the ongoing protests in the city. However, al-Maaytah made it clear that Jordan is currently not considering this proposal, expressing a preference for dealing with official entities when it comes to border crossings.

Protests and a Call for Change

As-Suwayda has been gripped by protests, with residents raising their voices against the prevailing economic conditions and government decisions. Some protestors have even been calling for political shifts to alleviate the situation. The backdrop to these protests is the proposal for an economic crossing point, which has been a point of contention since August of the previous year.

The Border Tension

The tension at the border is further escalated by Jordan’s apprehensions over drug and weapon smuggling operations originating from Syria. Several recent security operations in Jordan have been targeted at these smugglers, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of drugs and firearms.

Jordan’s Standpoint

Amer al-Sabayleh, a notable researcher, explained that despite Jordan’s established relations with As-Suwayda and the Druze community, the country is not inclined to initiate unofficial changes at the border. Jordan prefers the presence of a formal regime over unofficial entities. The nation’s security decision-making centers are also dissatisfied with Syria’s approach to border security. The perception in Jordan is that Damascus is not earnestly committed to halting the activities of militias and smuggling operations, which adds tension to the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

0
Jordan Politics Syria
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arab Trade Line: New Land-Sea Transport Route Sparks Competition

By Hadeel Hashem

John Wick: Chapter 4 Raises the Bar with Epic On-Location Shots and Royal Assistance

By Safak Costu

King Abdullah of Jordan Conveys Condolences to Japan Following Deadly Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Jordan's Battlefront: Armed Forces Confront Drug Trafficking Threat

By Safak Costu

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 2 days
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Infection Control in Jordan’s Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions

By Safak Costu

Navigating Infection Control in Jordan's Hospitals: Challenges and Solutions
Jordan Free of New COVID-19 Variant JN.1: Relief Amidst Global Concerns

By Safak Costu

Jordan Free of New COVID-19 Variant JN.1: Relief Amidst Global Concerns
Jordan Yet to Record Any Cases of New COVID Variant JN.1, Confirms JCDC Head

By Safak Costu

Jordan Yet to Record Any Cases of New COVID Variant JN.1, Confirms JCDC Head
Jordanian MP Khalil Attiya Burns Israeli Flag in Defiance at Arab League Meeting

By Rizwan Shah

Jordanian MP Khalil Attiya Burns Israeli Flag in Defiance at Arab League Meeting
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
38 seconds
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
53 seconds
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
1 min
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
1 min
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
2 mins
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
2 mins
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
2 mins
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
2 mins
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
2 mins
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app