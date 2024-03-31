Jordan Amplifies Battle Against Food Waste with 'No to Food Waste' Campaign

Jordan is taking significant strides in addressing the critical issue of food waste through its national campaign 'No to Food Waste,' as reported by the Jordan News Agency. The initiative, announced by Agricultural Minister Khaled Hneifat on International Day of Zero Waste, aims to tackle the daunting challenge of reducing the country's annual food waste, which stands at 1.136 million tons, or 101 kg per capita. This volume of waste could potentially feed 1.5 million people for a year, underscoring the urgency to conserve resources and address water scarcity.

Strategic Approach to Minimize Waste

The 'No to Food Waste' initiative, first launched in 2022 by the Ministry of Agriculture, aligns with Jordan's National Food Security Strategy 2021-2030. The strategy and its action plan for 2022-2024 focus on innovative solutions to curb food wastage and enhance public awareness on sustainable consumption. Through entrepreneurial and research tracks, the initiative supports the creation of waste management solutions and establishes a framework for measuring food waste in partnership with the Department of Statistics, aiming to create a national waste index.

Innovative Solutions and Nationwide Culture Change

The campaign has successfully attracted 37 teams from across Jordan, with the top five most innovative ideas receiving a total of $45,000 to further develop their projects. This effort is part of a broader goal to cultivate a nationwide culture of eliminating food waste by coordinating initiatives across schools, mosques, churches, media outlets, and social incubators. The campaign strives to cut food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030, calling for a unified national effort to foster a culture of responsible consumption across households, the hospitality industry, and beyond.

Implications and Future Outlook

This year-long campaign not only aims to educate Jordanians on the implications of food waste but also targets harmful habits while encouraging environmentally friendly practices. By highlighting the campaign's scope, Minister Hneifat has called for a national effort to significantly reduce food waste, which will have profound implications on conserving natural resources, addressing water scarcity, and ensuring food security. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for other nations grappling with similar challenges, showcasing the importance of national campaigns in driving behavioral change and sustainability.