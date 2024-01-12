en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Jordan Accuses Israel of War Crimes, Warns of Increasing Instability

On a day marked by heightened tensions in the Middle East, Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, delivered a vehement denouncement of Israel, accusing the nation of committing war crimes against Palestinians. In his view, these alleged actions are the root cause of the escalating violence in the Red Sea region.

Linking Regional Instability to Israeli Aggression

Safadi’s stern condemnation comes in the wake of US and UK military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, a response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The Foreign Minister was forthcoming in linking the recent surge in regional instability to what he perceives as Israeli aggression. This, he cautioned, could be the catalyst for a broader conflict in the Middle East—a prospect the international community should strive to prevent.

Call for International Intervention

Safadi called upon the international community to take swift and decisive action to halt Israeli actions. His plea encapsulates a collective urgency to prevent further escalation and safeguard civilians from the throes of conflict. The Jordanian Minister further warned that the continued aggression and attempts to open new fronts by Israel could potentially qualify as genocide under international law.

Israel Refutes Allegations

Israel, on the other hand, has categorically denied these allegations. In a strong rebuttal, the Israeli government specifically rejected claims made by South Africa at the UN’s top court. The disputed assertion? That Israel’s military operations in Gaza amount to a state-led genocide against Palestinians. Israel maintains that its actions in Gaza are in full compliance with international law, a stance that starkly contrasts with the accusations levelled by Jordan and other nations.

In the backdrop of this escalating rhetoric and mounting international pressure, the fate of Gaza hangs in balance. As accusations and denials continue to volley across diplomatic lines, the world watches in apprehension, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the escalating crisis.

0
Politics War
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
59 seconds ago
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
In a startling revelation, Caretaker Information Minister of Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, has alleged that the social media accounts of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, chairperson of the Baloch Yakjehti Forum, are operated from India. This accusation underscores the complex interplay between regional politics and social media, as the minister claimed that this manipulation is aiding in terrorist
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
2 mins ago
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
2 mins ago
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
1 min ago
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
Kano on Edge: Residents Await Supreme Court's Governorship Election Judgement
1 min ago
Kano on Edge: Residents Await Supreme Court's Governorship Election Judgement
Ghana's Parliament Challenges President's Refusal to Sign Bills: A Power Struggle Unfolds
1 min ago
Ghana's Parliament Challenges President's Refusal to Sign Bills: A Power Struggle Unfolds
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
1 min
Controversy Erupts as Achakzai Claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch's Social Media Accounts Operated from India
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
1 min
Taiwan's Youth Poised to Influence Political Landscape as Third Party Gains Traction
Ghana's Parliament Challenges President's Refusal to Sign Bills: A Power Struggle Unfolds
1 min
Ghana's Parliament Challenges President's Refusal to Sign Bills: A Power Struggle Unfolds
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
2 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
2 mins
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
2 mins
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
2 mins
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
US Migration Trends: Potential Game Changer in Presidential Election
3 mins
US Migration Trends: Potential Game Changer in Presidential Election
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
3 mins
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
36 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
43 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app