Jonathan, Mutfwang, Falana Chart Path for Nigeria's Democracy Reform at Colloquium

At the Haske Satumari Foundation's annual colloquium held in Abuja, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and renowned lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) offered insights on enhancing Nigeria's democracy. The event, themed "Electoral And Judicial Reforms: The Imperatives on Nigeria's Democracy, Governance, Leadership and its selection processes," was a platform for discussing crucial reforms needed to stabilize and strengthen democratic governance in Nigeria and across Africa.

Urgent Need for Electoral and Judicial Reforms

The speakers, addressing a wide array of stakeholders, underscored the necessity of electoral reforms to ensure that the judiciary does not overshadow the electoral process. Mutfwang criticized the current leadership recruitment, advocating for clear and transparent rules. He highlighted the confusion arising from the judiciary's decisions in the aftermath of the 2023 elections, calling for an urgent safeguarding of the judiciary's independence and integrity. Falana, on the other hand, pointed out the legal profession's role in electoral sabotage and proposed the advertisement of INEC chairman and Resident Electoral Commissioners positions to enhance transparency.

Enhancing Democracy Through Civic Engagement

Participants at the colloquium also discussed the importance of civic education in promoting democratic values. Facrice Rulinda, the Mayor of Entebbe in Uganda, suggested that Africa could learn from other democracies that do not rely solely on direct elections. The call for civic education aims to empower citizens to understand their role in the democratic process, ensuring that their votes reflect their true choices without undue influence or coercion.

Towards a Sustainable Democratic Future

The colloquium concluded with a consensus on the importance of implementing the Justice Uwais panel report and ensuring that all election-related cases are concluded before swearing in elected officials. Kudla Satumari, the convener of the colloquium, emphasized that the discussions are crucial as Nigeria prepares to amend its constitution and electoral act. The focus on judicial independence, electoral transparency, and civic education as pillars of democracy signifies a collective aspiration for a democratic system that truly reflects the will of the people.

The discussions at the Haske Satumari Foundation annual colloquium mark a significant step towards addressing the challenges facing Nigeria's democracy. By focusing on electoral and judicial reforms, enhancing the judiciary's integrity, and promoting civic engagement, stakeholders aim to build a more robust and inclusive democratic process. As Nigeria moves forward, the insights from this event could serve as a blueprint for not only strengthening its own democracy but also offering valuable lessons for other African nations.