Jonathan Harris: The Chosen Parliamentary Candidate for Daventry by Liberal Democrats

The West Northants Liberal Democrats have announced Councillor Jonathan Harris as their Parliamentary Candidate for the Daventry Constituency in the forthcoming General Election. Harris, who has served as a representative of the Brixworth Ward for over four years, has a track record of significant achievements. He successfully swung a 33% vote from the Conservatives during a by-election for Daventry District Council and has maintained his position in the recently formed West Northants Council since May 2021.

Liberal Democrats Outperform Labour in Daventry

In the most recent council elections held in May 2021, the Liberal Democrats in Daventry outshone Labour by not only securing more votes but also claiming more council seats. This feat has positioned them as the second strongest political force in the constituency, trailing only behind the Conservatives.

Harris Criticises Conservative Government

Harris has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current Conservative Government, identifying it as a source of disaster for many UK residents. He cited the escalating cost of living crisis and the internal conflicts within the Conservative Party as areas of concern. As a parliamentary candidate, he vows to fight for change and be an active campaigning MP.

Harris’ Commitment to Daventry

Harris has pledged to focus his efforts on securing investment in healthcare and transport. He assures the constituents of his attentiveness to their demands and needs and promises to maintain open lines of communication. In addition to his political commitments, Harris has been active in community service. He coordinated volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, initiated a community transport scheme, and set up a food larder in Brixworth. These actions not only underline his dedication to the community but also attest to his commitment to the principles of the Liberal Democrats – liberty, equality, and community free from poverty, ignorance, and conformity.